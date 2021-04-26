Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Emirates says some UAE-based travellers can present COVID-19 medical records digitally

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

Emirates said on Monday that some passengers travelling from Dubai could now share coronavirus test results and vaccine certificates digitally with the airline, removing the need to show paper documents at check-in.

The digital verification of medical records, however, only applies to those who took a PCR test in Dubai or who received their vaccine from a Dubai health regulator centre, it said.

Dubai is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Like some other emirates, it has its own vaccine programme, run alongside that of the federal government.

At check-in, eligible passengers would need to opt-in to share their test results or vaccine details, which would be provided by Dubai's health regulator, the airline said.

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul carrier prior to the pandemic, said digital verification would significantly ease travel procedures and reduce wait times.

The medical records, which are linked to a passenger's passport or UAE national ID card, would be removed from the airline's systems once they were verified at check-in, Emirates said.

