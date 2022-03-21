Emirati cabinet authorizes crowdfunding by public and private sectors - WAM

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' cabinet authorized the use of crowdfunding by both public and private sectors, the state news agency WAM said on Monday

"Crowdfunding is one of the best tools to support the financing of innovative business ideas... and it will open a door for young people and entrepreneurs," said the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, as cited by WAM.

Reporting by Ahmed Elhamy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.