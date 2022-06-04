'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow the Islamic Republic -Khamenei
June 4 (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that "enemies" are triggering unrest in Iran in order to overthrow the Islamic Republic.
"Today, the enemies' most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests... But the enemies' calculation is as wrong as many earlier ones," Khamenei said in a televised speech.
