'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow the Islamic Republic -Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

June 4 (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that "enemies" are triggering unrest in Iran in order to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

"Today, the enemies' most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests... But the enemies' calculation is as wrong as many earlier ones," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

