Energy transition could take 30 years, Saudi finance minister says

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the energy transition away from fossil fuels would take years, possibly 30 years.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan was speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference FII.

