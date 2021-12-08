Erdogan asks Turks to trust government over new economic model

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 1, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turks should be patient and trust the government's new economic model, under which he has prioritised economic growth, investment and exports along with low interest rates.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said he believed that price hikes stemming from rising energy costs will stabilise soon. "We are aiming for lasting prosperity, lasting stability," he said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

