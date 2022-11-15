Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet -Turkish presidency

[1/2] NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrives ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign policy vision here while grappling with economic instability at home. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS















ANKARA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

It said Biden offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, and told Erdogan that his administration would continue to support Turkey in its bid to procure F-16 fighter jets.

Biden also said Turkey is an important actor in Sweden's NATO accession bid, and thanked Erdogan for his role in the resumption of a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.