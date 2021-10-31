Erdogan, Biden to form mechanism to improve ties after "very positive" talks - Turkish media

U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo as they attend a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere.

Days after the NATO allies narrowly averted a major diplomatic crisis, Erdogan and Biden held a 70-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. On Saturday, a U.S. official had said they would discuss human rights and Turkey's request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits. read more

Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and Biden discussed steps to boost bilateral trade and emphasised the fundamentals of their NATO alliance and strategic partnership during the talks.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans

