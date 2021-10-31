Middle East
Erdogan, Biden to form mechanism to improve ties after "very positive" talks - Turkish media
ANKARA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday to form a joint mechanism to improve strained ties, Turkish media said, after talks a Turkish official said were held in a "very positive" atmosphere.
Days after the NATO allies narrowly averted a major diplomatic crisis, Erdogan and Biden held a 70-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. On Saturday, a U.S. official had said they would discuss human rights and Turkey's request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits. read more
Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and Biden discussed steps to boost bilateral trade and emphasised the fundamentals of their NATO alliance and strategic partnership during the talks.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.