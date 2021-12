Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turks should keep all their savings in lira and that recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the lira weakened sharply in the last two months.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan also called on Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system and reiterated his unorthodox view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler

