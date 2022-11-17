Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election















ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.

When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen; Editing by Alison Williams











