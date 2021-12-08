Erdogan says to abide by Turkish rulings on philanthropist Kavala -TV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference after his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at Huber Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he does not recognise European rulings seeking the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas and Ankara will abide by Turkish court rulings on them, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Doha, Erdogan was cited as saying the European rulings on both Kavala and Demirtas were "null and void" for Turkey.

Last week the Council of Europe told Turkey it was preparing "infringement proceedings" over its failure to release Kavala, a move that could lead to Ankara's suspension from the human rights body. It also strongly urged Turkey to release Demirtas. read more

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler

