Erdogan says also plans steps with Egypt, Israel after UAE visit -media

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would take steps to improve ties with estranged rivals Egypt and Israel similar those in recent weeks with the United Arab Emirates, which led to investments, NTV and other broadcasters said.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed accords for billions of dollars of investments last week and Erdogan said they would herald a "new era" in ties.

As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also moved to repair ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia but those talks have yielded little public improvement.

Earlier this month, Erdogan also held a rare phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after Turkey's release of a detained Israeli couple. read more

"They (UAE) put up a $10 billion investment plan. By putting this $10 billion into place, we will have built a very different future," Erdogan was cited as telling reporters on a flight back from Turkmenistan, adding he would visit the UAE in February.

"Whatever kind of step was taken with the UAE, we will also take similar ones with the others (Israel and Egypt)," he said, in response to a question about ties with Tel Aviv and Cairo.

