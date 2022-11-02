Erdogan says can put Turkey headscarf reform to referendum if needed















ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his ruling AK Party (AKP) could put a constitutional amendment protecting women's right to wear headscarves to a referendum if it was not passed by parliament.

The AKP was set to present the reform, initially proposed by the opposition, to parliament on Wednesday as parties step up efforts to appeal to voters ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections set for June.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer











