Erdogan says full Iran-Turkey gas flow to return in 10-15 days

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday full gas flow from Iran will return in 10 to 15 days after the neighbour cut supplies last week due to a technical problem, prompting some Turkish manufacturers to halt production. read more

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Erdogan said the government will subsidise customers' electricity bills and added industry will use energy in a controlled way. Prices of Turkish gas and electricity were hiked sharply this year.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese

