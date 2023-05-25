Erdogan says Gulf states sent cash in relief for Turkey -CNN Turk















ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Gulf states recently sent funding to Turkey, briefly helping relieve the central bank and markets, and he intends to meet and thank their leaders after Sunday's runoff presidential election.

"Our economy, banking and financial system are quite strong. Meanwhile, some Gulf states and such stocked money in our system. This is recent and this relieved our central bank and market, even if for a short while," Erdogan said on broadcaster CNN Turk.

"After Sunday's election, you will see how these leaders will come here and how I will visit them to show gratitude," he added in the interview.

Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.