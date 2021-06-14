Erdogan says he agreed with Greek PM to continue dialogue

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he agreed at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue using channels for dialogue between the two countries.

Erdogan, who met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, said there was no need for mediators for their communications.

Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to air space and migration. The allies came close to confrontation last year, hurting ties between the European Union and Ankara.

