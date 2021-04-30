Skip to main content

Middle EastErdogan says he does not expect results from next UN-led Cyprus talks

Reuters
1 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he does not believe a United Nations-led meeting on restarting peace talks for the ethnically split Cyprus will yield results.

On Thursday, the UN and the three guarantor nations in the Mediterranean island failed to bridge disagreements to restart peace talks on Cyprus. UN chief Antonio Guterres said there would be fresh talks in two to three months. read more

"I don't trust or believe in Greek Cypriots. They have never acted honestly," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul. "Now it's been pushed back 2-3 months, but I again don't believe any result will be achieved, because they are not honest," he said.

