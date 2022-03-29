Erdogan says Istanbul talks can pave way for Ukraine-Russia leaders' meeting

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators starting in Istanbul on Tuesday would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations ahead of the talks.

In a televised speech to the negotiators in Istanbul, Erdogan said the time has come for talks to yield concrete results and called for an immediate ceasefire, saying that "stopping this tragedy" was up to both sides.

