Erdogan says Istanbul talks gave impetus to Ukraine peace efforts

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Thursday that Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul this week had given "meaningful impetus" to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said.

In the phone call, Erdogan reiterated his proposal to bring together Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Turkey, the Turkish presidency statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.