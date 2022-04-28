Erdogan says Saudi visit shows common will to start new era

ANKARA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday his visit to Saudi Arabia was an example of a common will to start a new period in relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia and he hoped to improve ties on a basis of mutual respect and trust.

Speaking to reporters before his departure from Turkey, Erdogan said he believed increasing cooperation on health, energy, food security, defence industry and finance would be mutually beneficial. He will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit, he said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.