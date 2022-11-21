Erdogan says seeks further normalisation with Egypt after Sisi handshake

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit's news conference in Media Center, BICC, Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his handshake with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar on Sunday was the first step towards further normalisation in ties between the two countries, adding that other actions would follow.

In a readout of his comments made on a flight back from Qatar cited by Haberturk television channel, Erdogan said Ankara's only demand from Egypt was a change in its attitude towards Turkey's position in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

