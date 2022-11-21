Erdogan says seeks further normalisation with Egypt after Sisi handshake















ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his handshake with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar on Sunday was the first step towards further normalisation in ties between the two countries, adding that other actions would follow.

In a readout of his comments made on a flight back from Qatar cited by Haberturk television channel, Erdogan said Ankara's only demand from Egypt was a change in its attitude towards Turkey's position in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer











