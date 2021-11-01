Middle East
Erdogan says skipped Glasgow summit as Turkish security demands not met -NTV
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he decided against attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow after Britain failed to meet Turkey's demands on security arrangements, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.
"When our demands were not met we decided not to go to Glasgow," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from Rome.
Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.