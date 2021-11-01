Erdogan says skipped Glasgow summit as Turkish security demands not met -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, October 25, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he decided against attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow after Britain failed to meet Turkey's demands on security arrangements, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

"When our demands were not met we decided not to go to Glasgow," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from Rome.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

