Erdogan says Turkey can work with France on Syria, Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday that their two countries could work together to tackle conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels where he met the French president and other leaders. The two countries have disagreed over Turkey's intervention in Libya and French support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

