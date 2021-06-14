Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Erdogan says Turkey can work with France on Syria, Libya

1 minute read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday that their two countries could work together to tackle conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels where he met the French president and other leaders. The two countries have disagreed over Turkey's intervention in Libya and French support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

