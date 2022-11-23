Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit's news conference in Media Center, BICC, Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey has the right to take care of its own problems in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as his country's armed forces continued a major air operation targeting a Kurdish militia in the region.

Erdogan, who was making a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers in parliament, has signalled a possible ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG forces in Syria after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border in recent days.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ali Kucukgocmen and Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alex Richardson

