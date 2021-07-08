Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy

1 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to the media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy aimed at making the country "kneel", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday and likened the motivations behind the so-called attacks to a 2016 failed coup attempt.

Erdogan and his government often blame the nation's economic woes on attacks they say were plotted internationally by foreign powers or groups perceived as terrorists by Ankara. Erdogan said volatility in the lira currency, which has been hovering around record lows for months, was a result of the attacks.

"There are games being plotted through the exchange rate, inflation, interest rate triangle. This game has the same aim of putting our economy in crisis as the sneaky aim behind July 15 (coup attempt)," Erdogan told members of his ruling Ak Party, and added his government could take "new supportive steps" in the coming period to alleaviate the impact of the pandemic.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:12 AM UTCSeries of attacks target U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria

U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks in the past 24 hours, U.S. and Iraq officials said on Wednesday, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members.

Middle EastDubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port
Middle EastSchool's out for good? Lebanese teachers flee as financial crisis builds
Middle EastSaudi minister says he held 'great meeting' with Blinken
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Turkey's banks set for capital healing after pandemic battle -sources