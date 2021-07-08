Erdogan says Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to the media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy aimed at making the country "kneel", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday and likened the motivations behind the so-called attacks to a 2016 failed coup attempt.

Erdogan and his government often blame the nation's economic woes on attacks they say were plotted internationally by foreign powers or groups perceived as terrorists by Ankara. Erdogan said volatility in the lira currency, which has been hovering around record lows for months, was a result of the attacks.

"There are games being plotted through the exchange rate, inflation, interest rate triangle. This game has the same aim of putting our economy in crisis as the sneaky aim behind July 15 (coup attempt)," Erdogan told members of his ruling Ak Party, and added his government could take "new supportive steps" in the coming period to alleaviate the impact of the pandemic.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

