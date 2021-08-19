Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey to impose mandatory PCR test, COVID vaccine requirements for some areas

1 minute read
1/2

A biologist works on samples from test tubes to check if any of them tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the laboratory of Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkey will begin requiring negative COVID-19 test results and proofs of vaccination for some sectors, including from teachers as schools reopen next month and for domestic travel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Turkey has administered some 87 million vaccines against COVID-19, mainly Sinovac's Coronavac and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Earlier this week, Ankara began

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the new requirements would be imposed for teachers, academics and thosw who attend social gathering such as concerts.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:39 PM UTC

Hezbollah arranges Iranian fuel for Lebanon

An Iranian fuel shipment arranged by Hezbollah for Lebanon will set sail on Thursday, the Shi'ite group said, cautioning its U.S. and Israeli foes against any moves to halt the consignment that it said aimed to ease an acute fuel crisis.

Middle East
France, Germany, UK very worried about Iran's uranium enrichment
Middle East
Erdogan says Turkey, UAE ties improving after rare meeting
Middle East
Bank of Israel to hold rates again as inflation, economy grow
Middle East
Lebanese presidency: U.S. to help Lebanon with electricity