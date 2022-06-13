Erdogan says Turkey to leave behind inflation burden from Feb-March

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (not pictured) hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA, June 13 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey will be relieved of the burden caused by inflation and will leave behind its problems from February-March next year.

In a speech to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Erdogan also said Turkey's exports this year would exceed $250 billion.

The Turkish economy is currently burdened by inflation which surged to 73.5% in May, while the lira has weakened 24% this year.

