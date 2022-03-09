Erdogan says Turkey ready to cooperate with Israel on energy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, March 9 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey will be a turning point in long strained relations between the countries, and that Ankara was ready to cooperate with Israel in the energy sector.

Speaking after talks with Herzog, who was making the first visit by an Israeli leader to Turkey since 2008, Erdogan said he had conveyed Turkey's approach on the Palestinian issue to him.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.