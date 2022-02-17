Erdogan says Turkey will break shackles of interest rates

ANKARA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will break the shackles of interest rates and that debate on the issue had largely dropped off the agenda as the lira has stabilised, after the currency plunged 44% against the dollar last year.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, ahead of the central bank's latest decision on interest rates, Erdogan said the government's goal was to lower inflation to single digits, after it neared 50% in January.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

