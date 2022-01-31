Erdogan says Turkey will carry burden of inflation for some time

ANKARA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the country will have to carry the burden of inflation for some time following the recent volatility in the Turkish lira.

Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month, its highest in 19 years, on the back of historic lira volatility. read more

Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Andrew Heavens

