Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey will recoup money paid to U.S. for F-35 jets

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he believed Turkey and the United States will make progress in talks for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and that Ankara will recoup $1.4 billion it paid for F-35s it is blocked from buying, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday.

"We will get this $1.4 billion of ours one way or another," the state-owned agency quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on a return fight from Nigeria.

"I believe we will make progress. We will of course talk about this with (U.S. President) Biden at the G20 meeting in Rome."

