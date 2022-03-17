Erdogan says volatility in inflation, lira is price for economic transition

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the volatility in inflation, exchange rates and interest rates is the price that Turkey has to pay during a transition period in its economy.

Erdogan was speaking to provincial leaders of his AK Party in Ankara.

Under Erdogan's new economic plan, the central bank slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, sparking a currency crisis that sent inflation soaring to more than 54%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.