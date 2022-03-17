1 minute read
Erdogan says volatility in inflation, lira is price for economic transition
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the volatility in inflation, exchange rates and interest rates is the price that Turkey has to pay during a transition period in its economy.
Erdogan was speaking to provincial leaders of his AK Party in Ankara.
Under Erdogan's new economic plan, the central bank slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, sparking a currency crisis that sent inflation soaring to more than 54%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.