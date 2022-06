Erdogan seeks intensified efforts for lasting Ukraine ceasefire

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a news conference during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that efforts must be intensified for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine.

He was speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit.

Reporting Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by

