Erdogan tells NATO Sweden must stop Kurdish protests

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul, Turkey, June 4, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA, June 25 (Reuters) - Sweden must stop protests by supporters of outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Stockholm to get a green light on its NATO membership bid, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO's Secretary-General in a phone call on Sunday.

Erdogan told Stoltenberg that Turkey had a constructive attitude, but Sweden's change of terrorism laws to meet demands from Ankara was "meaningless" while PKK supporters hold protests in the country, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

