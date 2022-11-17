Erdogan tells Netanyahu relations should be maintained with mutual respect

[1/2] President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit's news conference in Media Center, BICC, Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS















ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Israel's ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won reelection this month, that it is important to maintain relations on a basis of respect for mutual interests, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Netanyahu he was saddened by "events two days ago in the West Bank". Netanyahu offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, the presidency said.

The call comes amid a thaw in long-strained ties between Turkey and Israel.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Toby Chopra











