Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo/File Photo

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by phone that Turkey's security concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's membership bids were based on just and legitimate grounds, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

"Both countries should make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism, that they have lifted sanctions against Turkey, and that they are ready to show alliance solidarity," Erdogan was cited as telling Stoltenberg in the call.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler

