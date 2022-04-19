Erdogan told Herzog he is "very upset" by injured or killed Palestinians

Israel's President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech during a tribute ceremony at the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse, southern France, on March 20, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he told his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Tuesday that he had been "very upset" by Palestinians injured or killed in the West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a tweet, Erdogan said the two had discussed the recent events caused by "some radical Israeli groups and security forces" in a phone call that comes amid efforts to normalise ties between the two countries.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Catherine Evans

