ANKARA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was "apparent" that inflation would fall to around 40% in a few months, and further to 20% in 2023.

Turkey's annual inflation declined to 84.39% in November, data showed last week, easing from a peak of 85.51% a month earlier.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Andrew Heavens











