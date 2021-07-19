Erdogan unveils plans for Turkish Cypriot government complex

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of the parliament of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakway state recognized only by Turkey, in northern Nicosia, Cyprus July 19, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan promised Turkish Cypriots on Monday Turkey would build a new government complex to symbolise the state of northern Cyprus, which he said the world would "sooner or later" recognise despite near universal opposition for now.

Erdogan made the pledge in a speech to parliamentarians of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is only recognised by Ankara, reiterating his support for a two-state solution to the island's division.

Greek Cypriots - the island's internationally recognised government and an EU member - refuse to discuss a two-state formula as it implies recognition of the TRNC.

"The project work on the TRNC presidential complex has been completed and we will start construction soon, God willing," Erdogan said, adding that the complex would include a new parliament.

"This is the expression of being a state. By realising this project some people must see what sort of a Northern Cyprus state there is," he said.

The east Mediterranean island of Cyprus was split in two in 1974 in a Turkish invasion, exactly 47 years ago on Tuesday, following a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Erdogan said in February the only way to resolve the dispute was to establish two states, but the leaders of Greece and the Greek Cypriot government reject this, saying they would only accept a peace deal based on U.N. resolutions. read more

"On the island there are two separate states and two separate peoples. The international community will accept this reality sooner or later," he said on Monday. "We cannot lose another 50 years".

In April, the United Nations failed to bridge disagreements over restarting peace talks between the two sides, which collapsed in acrimony in 2017. read more

Cyprus's split is a constant source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, and has taken on sharper focus since the discovery of natural gas in the region.

For decades, the United Nations has been attempting to piece Cyprus back together as a two-zone federation - the only thing the two sides had, until recently, been able to agree to in principle.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.