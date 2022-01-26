Erdogan urges Turks to borrow after unorthodox rate cuts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey January 12, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan urged Turks on Wednesday to borrow from state banks and help boost production under a sweeping new economic policy that he said should protect the crisis-hit economy from speculation.

In an interview broadcast on NTV, Erdogan said the government will take steps to relieve the burden of inflation, which soared to 36% last month. He also promised new alternative debt issuance for investors.

Erdogan urged a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that sparked a currency meltdown in November and December, sending annual consumer price rises to highs not seen in nearly two decades.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

