Erdogan urges Turks to convert foreign currency savings to lira

A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in Istanbul December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens and companies on Wednesday to convert their foreign currency savings into Turkish lira, as Ankara seeks to boost demand for the local currency.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said 163 billion lira ($12.2 billion) had been deposited in accounts under the government scheme that protects lira deposits from forex depreciation. read more

($1 = 13.4046 liras)

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson

