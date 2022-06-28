Erdogan will discuss 'stalled' F-16 deal with Biden at NATO meet

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

ANKARA, June 28 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would meet U.S. President Joe Biden at a NATO leaders' summit this week and discuss what he said was Washington's "stalling" of Ankara's request to purchase new F-16 fighter jets.

Speaking before departing for the summit in Madrid, Erdogan said he had spoken to Biden on Tuesday morning and that Biden asked to meet him on later the same day or Wednesday.

(This story corrects to show Erdogan to spoke Biden on Tuesday morning not Monday)

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

