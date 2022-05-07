EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort - FT

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

May 7 (Reuters) - The European Union is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal.

The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity, the FT reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.