Middle East

EU foreign policy chief says discussed nuclear talks, Afghanistan in Saudi visit

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud hold a joint news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday that he had briefed his partners about the prospects of restarting nuclear talks with Iran and hoped that would happen "soon".

Borrell, speaking at a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart, said he had also exchanged views on Afghanistan and Yemen. He said the EU was ready to pursue trade deals with Gulf Arab countries.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous

