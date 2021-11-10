EU needs to block flights from Middle East to Belarus, Polish PM says

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak meet with service members near the frontier, as hundreds of migrants gather on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland in an attempt to cross it, near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, November 9, 2021. Polish Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to block flights from the Middle East to Belarus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, to stem the flow of migrants trying to enter the EU's eastern external border.

He made the comments during a news conference after a meeting with European Council head Charles Michel in Warsaw.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle

