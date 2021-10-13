Skip to main content

EU nuclear coordinator visit to Iran not "business as usual" - E3 diplomats

1 minute read

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The visit by the European Union coordinator to Iran comes at a critical time in efforts to revive nuclear talks with world powers and cannot be considered as "business as usual" given the worsening nuclear situation on the ground, E3 diplomats said.

"The visit comes at an important time, as the Vienna talks on a full return to the JCPoA have now been suspended by Iran for almost four months," the diplomats from Britain, Germany and France said in a note on Wednesday, referring to Thursday's visit by EU coordinator Enrique Mora.

"The situation in the nuclear field has been worsening and worsening continuously since then. For this reason, we do not see this visit as "business as usual", but rather as a crucial visit in the crisis."

Reporting by John Irish

