EU puts forward 'final' text to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a senior EU official told reporters on Monday.

"Today we are tabling a text that is the final text," a senior EU official told reporters in a briefing as four days of talks on resurrecting the agreement wrapped up in Vienna.

Reporting By Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

