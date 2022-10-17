EU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference, in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo















BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska











