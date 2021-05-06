Skip to main content

Middle EastEU-Turkey ties looking better this year - German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu give statements to the media following a meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

Relations between Turkey and the European Union are looking better in 2021 after a difficult year last year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Asked what more Germany could do for Turkey's bid to join the EU, Maas replied: "Turkey can contribute the most."

"We know ... that we are interested in these talks, and of course in goals and results. Last year, was a difficult year in the relationship between the EU and Turkey. This year looks to be a much better one."

