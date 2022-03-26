EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Iran and world powers were very close to an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Borrell was addressing the Doha Forum international conference.

The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Reporting by Andrew Mills and Ghaida Ghantous, writing by Michael Georgy

