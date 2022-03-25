Skip to main content
EU's Iran talks coordinator plans to travel Tehran on Saturday to close gaps

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora gives a statement in front of Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran will take place, in Vienna, Austria, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - The European Union coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks will travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator, he said on Friday.

"Closing remaining gaps to Iran nuclear talks, must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake," Enrique Mora, the coordinator, said on Twitter.

