EU's Iran talks coordinator plans to travel Tehran on Saturday to close gaps
BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - The European Union coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks will travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator, he said on Friday.
"Closing remaining gaps to Iran nuclear talks, must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake," Enrique Mora, the coordinator, said on Twitter.
Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler
